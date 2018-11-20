Students learn business skills

Antrim Enterprise Agency and Mallusk Enterprise Park recently delivered their ‘It’s All About Me’ programmes to students at Abbey Community College.

The programme was funded through Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Areas at Risk funding.

Year 9 students finding out how easy it is to prepare a tasty tortilla pizza.

Day one saw Year nine pupils enjoy learning all about enterprise and life skills, encouraging them to think about the importance of these skills and their transferable skills, enabling them to make better informed choices in their future careers, whether that be enterprise or employment.

Students attended workshops including money management, cooking, DIY and sewing, facilitated by a range of local enterprises and social enterprises including the enterprise agencies, North Belfast Men’s Shed, Urban Community Chef and Sew So Personal Gifts and Alterations.

The workshops made pupils aware of how life skills can aid their lives.

Programme Manager, Kerry McClintock, said “In an ever growing technology and data driven world, much of the focus in education has understandably taken a shift towards subjects that will prepare students for coursework and careers of the future, but life skills and how well equipped students are to make good decisions and solve problems in their future jobs or businesses and personal lives, should also play a critical role.”

Mrs Watson (Head of Careers at Abbey Community College), Karin McKinty (Neighbourhood Renewal Co-Ordinator), Kerry McClintock, Colleen McAreavey (Mallusk Enterprise Park), Pearl Mitchell (Be Fabulous) and Shirley Penney (Boost Life).

Day two saw Year 13 and 14 students thinking about who they are and how this will contribute to their futures.

The day focused on the abilities of the students, getting them to identify for themselves the importance of personal development, confidence and image in their future jobs or businesses, allowing them to see how they can build on, enhance and develop all aspects of who they are, inspiring them to achieve what they really want to achieve and learn how to cope with obstacles.

Head of Careers at Abbey Community College, Mrs Watson explained: “This was an engaging programme which allowed the students to experience life skills that will benefit them as teenagers, young people and later in life.

“The programme also allowed students to think about themselves and the type of person they should be.”

Kerry McClintock, Shirley Penney (Boost Life) and Colleen McAreavey (Mallusk Enterprise Park) pictured with Year 13 and 14 students.

Kerry McClintock added: “The overall aim of this programme was to make students recognise the importance of the skills they have, who they are and the decisions they make.

“We wanted to inspire, motivate and encourage them to see the impact transferable skills will have on their futures and to make them understand that by recognising these, will only go to further developing who they are and what they want to do.”