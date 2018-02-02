Top accolade for local pharmacy

A Ballyclare pharmacy is celebrating after being recognised at Northern Ireland’s leading awards ceremony - the highly-esteemed annual Pharmacy in Focus awards.

Boots Ballyclare picked up the illustrious Customer Service Award in the category for pharmacy chains and multiples, supported by KISS Cosmetics.

This category was judged by a mystery shopper, who was impressed by the service provided by both the pharmacist and the rest of the team. The advice that he received from the pharmacist regarding his medical complaint was excellent.

Pharmacist, Fiona McKillen said: “This award will put Boots at the centre of the local community and will enable our patients to know exactly what we can offer them.”

Brian Morgan, Director of UK and Ireland Business at KISS Cosmetics, was delighted to support this category.

He said: “This gives KISS an opportunity to give something back to the industry that supports us so well.”