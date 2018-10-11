TV: how many young people were caught without a TV Licence in your area?

A whopping 810 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 were caught watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a TV Licence in the past year in Northern Ireland, according to new figures released today by TV Licensing.

With 84 per cent of undergraduates aged 24 and under in the UK,TV Licensing is reminding students they could face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device, without a TV Licence.

Today the young evader numbers are revealed in specific locations.

Derry/Londonderry: 119 young people were caught without a TV Licence

Counry Tyrone: 112 young people were caught without a TV Licence

Armagh/Banbridge/Craigavon: 79 young people were caught without a TV Licence

Antrim/Newtownabbey: 62 young people were caught without a TV Licence

North Down: 44 young people were caught without a TV Licence

Ballymena/Ballymoney: 40 young people were caught without a TV Licence

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: "“Every year there are myths which circulate around campus about when you do and don’t need a licence.

"As most students own at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed.

"If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need to be covered by a TV Licence.”

TV Licensing is asking students who are worried about paying for a TV Licence, to get in touch, as there are many payment options available, from paying in one go to spreading the cost over the year. Students can easily check if they need a licence on the TVL website – www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo – or by calling 0300 790 6113.