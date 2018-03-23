Whiteabbey Village Business Association launches

A special event was held in the Bureau Bar last night to launch the Whiteabbey Village Business Association.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Vera McWilliam was joined by elected members for the area as well as representatives from more than 20 local businesses to mark the occasion.

During the evening Cllr McWilliam outlined the council’s support for the association and encouraged local businesses to engage with the group as a means of improving the village.

In support of this, it was also confirmed that the council will be starting an extensive planting scheme in the village in May.

Chairman of the Whiteabbey Village Business Association, Stephen Beck, welcomed the news and the support from council. Mr Beck said: “We would like local businesses to get in touch with the association as we look to build on this positive start and take things forward.

“The association is keen to address issues like car parking, which affects everyone in the village and we would also like to explore how we can better link in with the council’s Shoreline Festival in August to promote local businesses.”

Anyone wishing to get involved with the association should contact the group via their Facebook page, Whiteabbey Village Business Association.