Work on Ballyclare relief road ‘expected to commence this summer’

Work is set to start on the much-anticipated Ballyclare bypass this summer, according to South Antrim MP Paul Girvan.

The DUP representative provided the update on the ‘relief road’ after a recent meeting with a senior Department for Infrastructure official.

Mr Girvan said: “The administration from the department is almost done and I would expect work to commence this summer. This is big news for Ballyclare and the surrounding areas.”

In a statement issued to the Times, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “A number of planning applications related to the provision of the ‘Ballyclare Relief Road’ have been submitted to the Department for consideration.

“Most of them are now at the point where senior officers are considering whether it is appropriate to reach and communicate a decision in the context of the provisions in the Northern Ireland (EFEF) Act 2018.”

Asked when the works will commence, the spokesperson added: “Generally, where a planning application is approved it is for the applicant/developer to decide upon the start of works and the schedule of those works.”

Details of the current applications can be found on the planning portal. Their reference numbers are LA03/2018/0601/O, LA03/2018/0605/O, LA03/2018/1011/RM, LA03/2019/0149/O and LA03/2018/1116/RM.