Work starts on new housing development

Work has started on the construction of almost 50 much needed new homes in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley.

The Clanmil Housing Group will fund the £6.6 million development with the assistance of grant support from the Department for Communities.

The development, which will provide six apartments and 22 houses for families along with 20 apartments for active older people, is scheduled to be completed and ready for handover to people on the housing waiting list late 2019.

The new homes will benefit from a heat recovery system, double glazing and high levels of insulation, helping to reduce heating costs and making them efficient to run for the people who will live in them.

They have been designed to the Lifetime Homes and Secured by Design standards.

Landscaped green space is also being provided at the heart of the development.

Construction of the new development is being undertaken by Draperstown-based M J McBride Construction Ltd.

Carol McTaggart, Group Director of Development at Clanmil said: “At Clanmil we believe that everyone should have a good home and we are delighted to see work progressing here at Carnmoney Road.

“We currently have 930 homes on site throughout Northern Ireland and we’re keen to build more.

“We would love to hear from anyone who has, or knows of, a potential development site that could help us deliver more new homes where they are needed.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming new tenants to Carnmoney Road and are very grateful to the local community and their political representatives who have worked with us to bring the project to this stage.

“It’s great to have some of them join us on site to celebrate the beginnings of this new neighbourhood.”