Worthy cause to benefit from generous donations

Mallusk-based electrical and mechanical engineering company William Coates has raised a staggering £15,000 for Mencap NI.

Over the past year staff took part in a range of fundraising events including marathons, walks, a pool night, a charity football match, zip line, quiz night, tea party, abseiling and sky diving.

William Coates Chairman, Paul Weir said: “On behalf of the staff at William Coates I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mencap NI for their support and encouragement in helping us raise the amazing amount of £15,000, which is a great achievement for a company our size.

“Having considered the work being done by Mencap NI we had no hesitation in teaming up with this magnificent organisation to help with the tremendous work they do.

“Over the past 12 months our dedicated and enthusiastic staff has taken part in a range of fundraising events and I would like to congratulate them on this fantastic achievement as well as thank everyone who supported us along the way.”

Margaret Kelly, Director of Mencap NI, added: “We want to thank William Coates for their amazing support for Mencap NI, raising £15,000 will make a real difference to lives of people with a learning disability across Northern

Ireland.

“Money raised will help children and families in their early years, support adults into employment and help people to live independently for the first time.”

There are 42,000 people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland. Mencap NI’s mission is to ensure that everyone with a learning disability is valued equally, listened to and included.

Mencap NI provide advice, support and services to children, young people and adults, and to their families and carers. All of their work supports people with a learning disability to live their lives the way they choose.

If your organisation would like to fundraise for Mencap NI to help them continue their vital work, contact Fiona McCann, Corporate Fundraising Manager on 028 90 691 351 or email fiona.mccann@mencap.org.uk