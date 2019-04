Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are holding a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday April 24, at 8.00pm.

Artists appearing are Second Chance group comprising Billy McCombe, Cecil Brown and John Burns from the showband scene, local band The Grouse Beaters and many more.

Everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

Admission cost £5 including tea and biscuits.

For more information, please phone 07810294638 or email cairncastle.ulsterscots@gmail.com.