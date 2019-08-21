Cairncastle Ulster-Scots to hold soiree

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will be holding the next in their series of popular soirees in the Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday August 28, at 8.00pm.

Artists taking part will be Jim Ervine who played with the Cameron Clan along with his daughter Laura, the Grouse Beaters including keyboard player Billy McCombe and many more.

Everyone is welcome to go along, including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings. The cost of admission is £5 which includes tea and biscuits.

For more information, phone 07810 294638.