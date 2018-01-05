Call for volunteers to help plant new trees

The Belfast Hills Partnership is calling on local residents to help plant 6,500 trees and hedging plants before the end of March 2018.

Do you love trees and the outdoors? Do you have a ‘New Year’s Resolution’ to get fit or make a difference in 2018? Do you want to make your mark to help local wildlife?

If your answer is ‘yes’ to any of these, the Belfast Hills Partnership can help you fulfil your wishes.

Most of the trees to be planted are part of an industrial renovation project and are being planted in quarry and landfill sites. These trees will help restore these industrial sites to a more natural state.

Some are also part of invasive species and woodland resilience projects and are being planted in woods where invasive plants have been removed or where tree diseases will have the most impact. This planting will strengthen the woodlands by increasing the number of different species in the area.

Hedges provide safe ‘wildlife corridors’ for bugs to travel through from one habitat area to another. They are also an essential food source for birds and small mammals as well as pollinators and other insects. The new hedges are designed to link existing areas of hedging and trees providing greater connectivity for wildlife.

Belfast Hills Partnership Volunteer Officer Lisa Critchley said: “Tree and hedge planting is one of the most enjoyable volunteer tasks. You can see the impact you’ve made and will be able to show friends and family what you planted. Generations of people will enjoy your work for years to come. The visual effect in the hills will be extensive, especially in the industrial sites. The role is rewarding and anyone can enjoy it! All you need is warm layers, good boots and a big grin.”

To find out more, contact Lisa on 02890603466 or email lisa.critchley@belfasthills.org