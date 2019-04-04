Calls for CCTV at Knockagh War Memorial after vandalism attack

Mid and East Antrim Council has been assessing the damage caused to the newly refurbished Knockagh War Memorial following a vandalism attack.

The incident at the monument in Greenisland has been described as “an insult” to the fallen and to County Antrim.

A Mid and East Antrim Borough Council spokesperson said: “It’s extremely disappointing that this damage has been caused to the recently refurbished Knockagh War Memorial. The damage is being assessed to see what level of repairs need to take place. We would encourage anyone with information in relation to this incident to report it to police.”

Knockagh councillor Andrew Wilson said: “The Knockagh Monument War Memorial is where County Antrim remembers and pays our respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“To those who saw fit to vandalise the monument, your actions have no place in our society and are an insult to County Antrim.

“My great grandfather was one of the workmen who was involved in the construction of the war memorial and my family, like so many in the area, lost relatives in WWI and WWII. I am shocked at this vandalism and I hope that it can be rectified as quickly as possible.”

Party colleague John Stewart MLA added: “This is a disgraceful and shocking attack carried out my mindless idiots who have clearly no appreciation for the significance of the momument or respect for the sacrifice of our forefathers.”

Progressive Unionist Party Armed Forces spokesman Jim McCaw stated: “The desecration of the Knockagh memorial has, as you would expect, has caused considerable upset.

“Local people have taken to social media and have made contact with my team to express their dismay and further their disgust.”

Meanwhile, there have been calls on social media for CCTV to be installed.

PUP representative David Barnett added: “I have passionately and repeatedly made a case for better security measures in our public spaces and in particular our war memorials. In the absence of such, police rely on the general public coming forward with any information they may have that would assist in prosecuting those responsible.

“You can contact police directly on 101 or alternatively you can do so anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”