Campbell funeral to take place

The funeral of Matthew Campbell is to take place today at 10.30am.

Matthew (24) died on Wednesday when he was struck by a falling tree in Slieve Gullion Park during Storm Ali.

Matt’s family has asked, in a public notice, that “bright clothing is worn” to his funeral.

His family described him as the “devoted son of Mark and Pamela, dearly loved fiance of Robyn, cherished brother of Ashley and fiance Kyle, uncle of Baby Zara, grandson of Jack and Beryl, Fred and Isa”.

A service of celebration for his life will be held in Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare, BT39 9DZ, on Monday, September 24, at 10.30am followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.