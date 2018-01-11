Can you help find missing teenager Leonie Hopkins?

Police have appealed for the public to help them find missing 17-year-old Leonie Hopkins.

A post on PSNI Facebook says: "Please be on the lookout for Leonie Hopkins, missing from the Springfield Road area of Belfast since 9th January 2018.

"Leonie is described as being 17 years old, 5'4" tall, of slim build with bleached blonde hair and blue eyes.

"She may be wearing a pink Adidas coat or navy furry Lacoste coat and black leggings."

According to the post the teenager has links to "Belfast, Newtownabbey and Larne areas but may be in Glengormley in the company of two males".

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.