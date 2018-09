A fundraising dog walk is due to take place in Ballyclare next weekend.

The ‘Bark in the Park’ event has been organised by Clare Veterinary Group. It will take place on Sunday, September 9 from 2pm-4pm at Clare Veterinary Hospital.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We will be talking our furry companions around the Memorial Park in Ballyclare and back to the clinic for coffee, cakes and buns.

“Everyone is welcome. In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. All donations welcome.”