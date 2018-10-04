Cancer patients to benefit from funds

Marks and Spencer Abbey Centre has raised vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning as well as lots of different fundraising activities throughout September.

Local customers joined millions across the United Kingdom to take part in the store’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event on Friday, September 28.

With donations still coming in, the final fundraising total has yet to be announced.

Commenting on the initiative, Liz McNamee, Store Manager said: “We have been overwhelmed by the level of support we have received from local customers for this year’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning. Macmillan plays such a vital role within our communities – so many people are impacted by cancer in some way so we’re thrilled to have helped raise awareness and funds for the charity.

“A huge thank you and well done to both our customers and colleagues who have helped make this year so successful.”

The generosity of local customers and determination of colleagues to help make this the most successful World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, will help to fund Macmillan professionals who play such a vital role within our community.

Natasha Parker, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all colleagues and customers at M&S who took part in Coffee Morning.

“It’s wonderful to see so many of you coming together to help raise vital funds for people living with cancer.”

To learn more about Macmillan’s partnership with M&S, please visit http://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/about/our-official-partner