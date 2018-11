Police are appealing for information after a car was broken into at Six Mile Park in Ballyclare.

A rear window was smashed and a door handle damaged during the incident on Saturday.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the carpark at Mill Road, sometime between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

PSNI Newtownabbey is asking anyone who may be able to assist with inquiries to contact police 101 and quote reference number 1121 of 17/11/18.