Carnmoney man to represent Team NI

A young Carnmoney man is preparing to compete in the Commonwealth Games in Australia after being announced as part of the squad.

Weightlifter, Cameron Montgomery, who turns 21 today (January 18), will be representing Northern Ireland in April.

The former Glengormley High student, who is set to complete his apprenticeship at Wrights Accident Repairs in Mallusk this year, took up weightlifting by chance.

Having played rugby for Ophir, he was encouraged to take up weightlifting to develop ahead of playing for the senior side.

He joined Golift at the Valley Business Park around four years ago and enjoyed it. He did a BWL Level 1 coaching and now coaches the youth lifting every week at Golift.

He has been competing in Olympic Style Weightlifting competitions for the last three years and to his surprise when competing in the Northern Ireland Championships in October he qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

Cameron is competing at +105 category and trains five days per week with the help of his coach Pete Stewart at Golift.

Congratulating Cameron, Cllr Jordan Greer said: “Well done Cameron Montgomery who has been selected in the weightlifting squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games representing Team NI!”

Cameron is scheduled to participate at the games on April 9.

The squad announcement was made at Theatre at the Mill on January 3. Wishing the local representatives well, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “Congratulations to Danielle Hill, James Brown, Conor Ferguson, Andrew Stewart, Neil Booth, Laura Ostler, Zak Wilson, Cameron Montgomery, Michaela Walsh and Aidan Walsh, who are coaches, athletes or support staff from our borough competing at the Commonwealth Games 2018.”