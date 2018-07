A section of the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey is set to be closed to allow for works on Monday, August 6.

A lane will be closed to traffic on the Doagh Road in the vicinity of Earlford Heights.

The closure will run from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

TransportNI has indicated a possible delay of approximately five minutes for road users.

The closure is to allow for Northern Ireland Electricity Networks to conduct maintenance.