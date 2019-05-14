Carrick parade for Landing pageant

The organisers of the Royal Landing pageant to be held on Saturday June 8 have announced arrangements for the parade.

It will start at 12.00 pm from Woodburn Playing Fields to parade to Carrick Harbour for the re-enactment of the Landing of King William by Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group at 1.00 pm.

The parade will then make its way around the town to the Marine Gardens.

The return parade will start at 4.00 pm.

The event is being organised to mark the 329th anniversary of the landing of King William III.