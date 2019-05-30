Carrick Royal British Legion members enjoy outing to War Years museum

Twenty-two members of the Carrickfergus branch of the Royal British Legion enjoyed an outing to “The War Years Remembered Museum” in Ballyclare recently.

The members listened to an informative talk about the First World War and shown many exhibits from that era from the museum’s excellent collection.

Enjoying a visit to the War Years Remembered Museum in Ballyclare.

The visitors consisted of elderly veterans and fundraisers for the Poppy Appeal, several of whom are disabled with mobility problems.

Treasurer Harold Brooks said: “This outing was hugely enjoyable and was made possible by sponsorship from The Gills Charity Trust and Mid and East Antrim council, to whom we are sincerely grateful.

“Tours such as this enable our elderly veterans to get out of their homes and meet and share a positive experience with other veterans in the community, and without the help of our sponsors, would not otherwise happen.”

The War Years Remembered Museum houses a collection that spans over 100 years of military and social history.