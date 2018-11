Carrickfergus Royal British Legion has held its second annual sponsored walk in memory of late chairman Alan Hamilton Snr.

Alan was an ardent fundraiser for the RBL and was the local Poppy Appeal organiser for a number of years.

Sponsored walk participants making their way through Carrick.

All proceeds from the walk in Carrickfergus will be donated to the Poppy Appeal.

Alan’s daughter Elaine said: “It may be a small walk but it’s lovely to do it in his memory with his legion comrades.”