Carrick student savours hospitality management success

A Carrickfergus student is celebrating after winning a top award at the Ulster University Business School.

Thomas Sinton, who has recently graduated with a BSc Hons in International Hospitality Management, won the Da Vinci Cup for achieving the highest overall mark in the Strategic Management in Hospitality module at the annual Department of Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, head of department, said: “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellence of our students.

“We are very proud of their achievements and are confident that with the current growth in the local hospitality and tourism sectors, our graduates are well equipped to take on the challenges of managing and leading in these competitive market environments.”