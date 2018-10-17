Carrickfergus Castle by-election voting on Thursday

Polling will get underway in Carrick on Thursday morning (October 18)in a Carrick Castle ward by-election.

The election will take place after a seat on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was left vacant following the death of Independent councillor Jim Brown in August.

Five candidates are seeking election. They are Lauren Gray, Alliance Party; Si Harvey, Democrats and Veterans Party; Peter Johnston, Democratic Unionist Party; John McDermott, Ulster Unionist Party and Will Sibley, Independent.

Voting will take place on polling day from 7.00 am until 10.00 pm.

The count will be held on Friday at Carrickfergus Leisure Centre.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will publish progress of the count on Twitter @mea_bc.

This is a single transferrable poll with voters asked to number candidates in order of preference.

Sixty-eight-year-old veteran Cllr. Jim Brown, from Coronation Road, had been an elected representative for almost four decades.

Mr Brown’s council robe and hat rested on his coffin in a poignant reminder of his dedicated service to local government, for which he was awarded an MBE in 2014.

He was five times mayor of Carrickfergus.

Elected representatives from across the political spectrum including East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and MLAs were there to pay their respects at Mr Brown’s funeral.

He had been the main advocate in the council chamber for the development of the Carrickfergus waterfront, which centred round converting the old commercial port into a mixed business and residential location.