Carrickfergus says sad farewell to Jim Brown

Carrickfergus said a sad farewell today (Friday) to veteran Councillor Jim Brown.

Mourners gathered at the family home on Coronation Road for the independent member’s noon funeral service.

Colleagues from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council, where Mr Brown (68) served almost four decades, joined his family and members of the wider community to remember the popular local politician.

Elected representatives from across the political spectrum including East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and MLAs were there to pay their respects to Mr Brown, who also served on numerous outside bodies and as a school governor.

Mr Brown professed a deep Christian faith and this was reflected by the number of clergy from different churches in attendance, including the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Michael Barry.

The funeral service for the five times Mayor of Carrickfergus was conducted by Rev Leslie Addis, of Woodlands Presbyterian Church.

Mr Brown’s council robe and hat rested on his coffin in a poignant reminder of his dedicated service to local government, for which he was awarded an MBE in 2014.

Mr Brown is survived by his wife Esther and daughters, Alison and Louise.

Interment took place at Victoria Cemetery.