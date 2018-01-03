Cars to be disposed of if they are not claimed

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has vowed to arrange the removal of two abandoned cars next week if they are not claimed by their owners.

The Times understands that the vehicles have been left in the Rathcoole estate for a number of months.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council received a complaint on Tuesday, January 2, referred from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), in relation to two abandoned vehicles in the car park areas at Carncoole House and Monkscoole House, Rathcoole.

“Our Enforcement Team visited the area to assess the vehicles in question and have today deemed the cars abandoned.”

The council spokesperson added: “Notices have been placed on the vehicles, allowing the owners seven days to come forward and claim the vehicles.

“After seven days, if the vehicles remain unclaimed, the council will arrange for them to be removed and disposed of.”