Cavehill bike riders unhappy with signs

Mountain bikers who ride trails on the Cavehill are to meet with Belfast councillors this week to discuss concerns about their trails being sabotaged.

The riders claim the problem has got worse since the council erected new signage at the country park a few weeks ago.

The new signage at Cavehill Country Park.

Local rider Brendan McClure, 58, said the wording on the signs, which refers to “unauthorised cyclists”, implies that cyclists shouldn’t be there and called for them to be taken down.

“The signs imply that cyclists shouldn’t be there and some people are taking that as meaning they have carte blanche to wreck our trails,” he said.

“This has been going on for a few years, but the sabotage has definitely got worse since the signs went up.

“The byelaws allow cycling on Cavehill, so how they (the council) ever came up with that wording I don’t know. It’s ludicrous.

Damage caused to one of the mountain bike trails on Cavehill.

“The signs need to be removed and reworded so they reflect all the issues affecting mountain bikers and walkers.”

Responding, a council spokesperson said the signs were “put in place to ask for consideration for all users of the park.”

“Cavehill Country Park is a shared space and the signs put in place ask for consideration for all users of the park. They alert walkers to the fact that bikers may be using the path while warning cyclists to moderate speed to take account of other path users. We are not aware of any deliberate damage to the trails but any concerns should be reported to council staff,” she said.