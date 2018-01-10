Changes to be made to Abbey Centre parking facilities

Abbey Centre will be introducing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at its parking facilities next month.

The cameras will be operated by Smart Parking Ltd, a specialist car parking solutions company.

As part of the new system, charges will also be introduced for customers wishing to use ‘long stay’ services.

Detailing the changes, a spokesperson for the centre said: “You can still park at Abbey Centre for free, for up to a period of four hours.

“If you wish to park and shop for a longer period of time, simply park in the designated Long Stay Car Park, located at Car Park C Level 2 and 3 and pay a nominal fee of £1.50 per day.”

It is understood the proposed system is being introduced in an attempt to alleviate the pressure on existing spaces for customers.

Centre Manager, Mark Stewart said: “We have listened to our shoppers and are aware of the car park congestion issues, especially around holiday periods.

“ANPR parking solutions are very commonplace in shopping centres throughout Northern Ireland. The car park solution will free up spaces quicker, making it easier for our shoppers to find a spot.

“The proposed wider car park improvements will result in a safer, greener environment for all of our road users.”