Charged with stealing £10k worth of mother’s jewellery in Monkstown

A Co Antrim man allegedly stole £10,000 worth of jewellery from his mother, a court heard today.

Nathan Huggins is accused of taking her belongings from their home in the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey sometime between January 1 - 6.

The 23-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face one count of theft.

According to the charge sheet, he stole jewellery to the total value of £10,000 belonging to Anne Huggins.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott said his client’s bail application was not opposed.

Describing Huggins as a man with no previous convictions, Mr MacDermott added: “It’s a straight forward case - it’s his mother’s jewellery.”

No further details of the alleged theft were disclosed.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall granted bail to an address to be approved by police.

She ordered Huggins to return to court in four weeks time.