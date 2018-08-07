Charities to benefit from fundraising effort

Coleman’s Garden Centre and Café Restaurant are hosting a charity fine food and wine tasting evening on August 10.

The event at the Templepatrick-based garden centre will commence at 7.30pm.

Proceeds from the evening will support local mental health charities including PIPS and Cause.

Paul Glass, the centre’s award-winning chef and his culinary team will prepare a number of deluxe, fine food, summer canapes on the evening. He will also give a short talk on each dish.

Mine Bennett, Direct Wine Shipments Professional Wine Connoisseur will provide a fabulous wine that compliments each food type and give a brief presentation, with visuals on each wine.

Guests will get to experience six premier wines on the evening.

There will also be a good fun auction and raffle and every guest will leave with a beautiful potted plant.

Tickets are priced at £25 and are available from the garden centre.

For more details, contact staff on 028 9443 2513, or email Karen (Coleman’s) on karen.martin@colemansgardencentre.co.uk