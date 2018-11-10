Charity box stolen during armed robbery at shop

Armed men made off with a charity box from a shop following a robbery on Friday night.

The incident was reported around 6.30pm in the Abbots Cross area of Newtownabbey.

Police said two masked men entered the shop armed with a knife and a hammer, making off with the charity box and a quantity of cigarettes.

The men were said to have been wearing dark coats and jogging bottoms.

Their faces were covered by balaclavas.

They made off in a black Peugeot 308 along the Doagh Road in the direction of Whiteabbey hospital.

This vehicle is believed to have been stolen in a ‘creeper style’ burglary in the Jellicoe Avenue area of Belfast on Thursday night.

Detective Sergeant Millar appealed for witnesses or anyone with information on the robbery or the movements of the black Peugeot to contact police in Antrim on the 101 number quoting reference 1123 of November 9th.