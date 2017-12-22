Charity effort for arthroplasty research fund

The Belfast Arthroplasty Research Trust (BART) has benefitted from a £750 boost thanks to a Newtownabbey plant nursery and a sale at St Brigid's Church of Ireland.

The organisation funds research into hip replacement surgery at Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast.

Bingham's Plant Nursery in Ballyclare donated 100 hanging baskets for the charity effort.

Anne Bingham chose BART as a beneficiary of their charity initiative this year to express her thanks for the excellent treatment she received when having hip replacement surgery at Musgrave.

Recently a donation was made to the Martin Residential Trust, a home for the profoundly mentally handicapped located in the grounds of St Brigid's.

Now, following further fund-raising, a £750 cheque has been presented to BART.

For more information about BART go to www.bartni.org