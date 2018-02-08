Charity encourages people to speak out about sexual violence

Nexus NI have been encouraging more individuals and groups to sign their pledge and support the ‘Break the Silence 2017-2020 strategy.’

South Antrim DUP MLA, Pam Cameron, has backed the Nexus campaign encouraging people to ‘break the silence’ and speak out about sexual violence.

Pam, who is currently chair of the all-party group on Domestic and Sexual Violence, visited Nexus NI Belfast open office event to learn more about their work in counselling victims and their families as well as extensive educational outreach to a wide range of groups.

In 2016/17, Nexus provided counselling sessions for over 17,000 victims of sexual abuse with this figure expected to rise as the number of past and recent incidents reported increases.

Speaking following the visit, Pam said: “The work that Nexus is doing to educate the public and work through very difficult issues with victims is outstanding. I am very pleased that the Department of Health fund a large section of this service alongside a number of other bodies as well as vital support from public donations.

“It is imperative that these services are supported and promoted publicly to show that there is compassionate and understanding help out there.”

Nexus offer a wide range of counselling services and outreach work for schools, community groups and more.

More information can be found on Nexus NI’s website or by contacting them directly on 028 9032 6803.