Child dies and baby seriously injured in stabbing - woman (30s) also injured is airlifted to hospital

The PSNI has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a young child at a property in Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

A baby and a woman in her 30s also sustained serious injuries and are both receiving treatment in hospital.

The property in which a toddler died and a baby and a woman in her thirties sustained serious injuries on Monday. (Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The woman is believed to be the mother of the two children.

The PSNI said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the child which occurred in the Bankhall Road area of Larne, Co. Antrim.

“Something truly horrific has taken place in Larne today,” said DUP MLA for East Antrim, Gordon Lyons.

“It’s absolutely awful and when young children are involved,” he added.

A PSNI forensics officer at the scene. (Photo: Pacemaker)

PSNI forensic officers are currently at the scene.

There is an atmosphere of shock and disbelief in the rural community.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles used by the emergency services and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene.

The incident is thought to have occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday.

A PSNI vehicle parked close to the home in which a child died on Monday morning. (Photo: Presseye/Jonathan Porter)