Child dies in ‘domestic incident’ at NI home - second child and woman taken to hospital by helicopter

A child, believed to be approximately one year-old, has died as a result of a domestic incident at a property in Northern Ireland, according to reports.

Two other people are thought to have sustained injuries at the property in the Bankhall Road area of Larne, Co. Antrim.

A PSNI forensics officer at the scene. (Photo: Pacemaker)

It is believed one of the two other injured people is another child.

The third injured person, according to reports, is an adult female, and she too has been taken to hospital.

The emergency services are still at the scene.

There is an atmosphere of shock and disbelief in the rural community.

The scene where a child is believed to have died as a result of a domestic incident on Monday morning. (Photo: Presseye)

Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles used by the emergency services and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene.

The incident is thought to have occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday.

A PSNI vehicle parked close to the home in which a child died on Monday morning. (Photo: Presseye/Jonathan Porter)