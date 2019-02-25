Children help to clean up Rathcoole

A total of ten bags of litter were collected during a clean up of the Rathcoole estate on Saturday, February 23.

The community event was organised by Macedon UUP representative, Cllr Robert Foster and supported by children and parents from the Abbey Allsorts special needs playgroup.

The areas cleaned were The Diamond, Rathmullan Drive, Rosslea Way and parts of East Way and Green End.

Commenting on the event, Cllr Foster said: “I hope that this event can be built on throughout the Macedon area. It has started off small, but the determination of the Abbey Allsorts special needs playgroup to help out is a lesson to us all in how our community can come together and help out.

“It is important to educate our children at a young age on how litter has a major impact on our environment and the children gained a valuable insight into litter.

“One alarming observation was the amount of empty blister packs of prescription drugs we collected. There is a problem in wider society around the abuse of prescription drugs and the impact it has on people’s mental health and wellbeing.”