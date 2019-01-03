Children’s Hospice to benefit from fundraising event

The Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is set to benefit thanks to a charity night in Whiteabbey.

A night of mediumship demonstration by local medium, Charlotte Henderson of Mystical Mysteries, will take place in Whiteabbey Royal British Legion Club Limited on Saturday, January 5.

Charlotte has decided to donate to the worthy cause as it is close to her heart. Her nephew had the privilege of using the services over ten years ago when he was ill.

She has also had other family members who have availed of the adult hospice services in their last stages of life.

Doors open at the Shore Road venue at 7pm, with the event commencing at 7.30pm.

The event is strictly over 18s and ticket only.

Tickets priced at £10 can be purchased via PayPal at Charlotte@mystical-Mysteries.co.uk or by contacting her on 07876641625.

All monies raised through ticket sales will go to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.