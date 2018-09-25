Church celebrates 150 years

St Patrick’s Church in Jordanstown will commemorate a major milestone with the launch of an updated version of the church’s history this week.

The book, which reflects 150 years of worship and praise in Jordanstown, will be launched on Friday, September 28.

The Church of St Patrick was consecrated on August 15 1868 by the Right Reverend Robert Knox, Church of Ireland Bishop of Down, Connor and Dromore.

The church has been described as an architectural gem and it is built in the Celtic tradition reflecting the origins of Christianity on this island.

Much has happened since 1868. Jordanstown has changed from a place in the country into a virtual suburb of Belfast.

Once a close-knit community, it is now a very diverse neighbourhood.

A beautifully illustrated history of the church and parish has been updated for the major anniversary.

The book will be officially launched at 7.30pm in the main church hall at St Patrick’s on the Jordanstown Road, in the presence of a number of distinguished guests including the Bishop of Connor, and the Mayor and Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A detail from a photograph of the beautiful south wall Rose Window has been used on the publication’s front cover.

Another photograph in the book shows a stained-glass window of St Patrick, to whom the church was dedicated.

He is shown in episcopal dress and is standing over a snake, which recalls the ancient legend that Saint Patrick cast the snakes out of Ireland.

Following the launch, the book will be on sale at the church office.

For more information, check out the church’s, Jordanstown Facebook page.