Church instals lights to mark Advent period

A local church is brightening up Whiteabbey this advent season with recently installed lights that are turning heads.

Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church, near the shore of Belfast lough, has a history of innovating in the use of decorations – a tree was first lit in the bell tower over twenty five years ago as a beacon to mark the Christmas season.

Businesses in the Whiteabbey area have also traditionally lit the outside of buildings to welcome visitors, contributing to a festive atmosphere throughout the village.

Commenting on the initiative, a spokesperson for Whiteabbey Presbyterian Church explained: “This year the congregation decided to add to the decorations first installed on the main church building in 2016 by tastefully lighting the front railings and window surrounds with low voltage LED lights.

“Going by the favourable comments received by passing members of the public, Christmas lights on the 107-year-old building are a welcome modern addition both to the church and the surrounding area.”

The local church spokesperson added: “The congregation has a full calendar of events organised for Advent 2017, including some community carol singing in the church car park tonight (Thursday, December 7) at 5:30pm.

“The theme for all of this year’s event is ‘What Child Is This’ which looks at reactions to the birth of Christ from a variety different eyewitnesses.”