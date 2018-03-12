Church members to highlight global issue

Representatives from local churches are taking part in ‘cross walks’ this week to raise awareness of persecution around the world.

Release International, in partnership with Greater Ballyclare Youth for Christ and a number of churches in Ballyclare have organised a series of cross walks during the 24/7 week of prayer in the town from March 12 to March 18.

A spokesperson for Release International said: “We’re hoping to safely walk with a cross from some of the churches in the town to our meeting place for prayer – The Wardrobe, Main Street, Ballyclare.

“The aim for Release International is to undertake something public in an attempt to raise awareness to the persecution of Christians in many countries, who do not have the freedom we have here, and often suffer humiliation, aggression, discrimination, incarceration and sometimes death.”

The church fellowships involved in the Ballyclare 24/7 Week of Prayer include Ballyclare Methodist, Ballynure Presbyterian, Ballylinney Presbyterian, River of Life, Ballyclare Presbyterian, Greater Ballyclare Youth for Christ, Kilbride Presbyterian, Glenabbey Church, St John’s Church of Ireland, Ballyclare Reformed Presbyterian, Ballyclare Christian Fellowship and New Heart Ministries.

The walks will only involve five of the churches as the organisers needed to find a start venue within a suitable walking distance to the venue for 24/7 prayer.

The spokesperson added: “Release International are encouraging the cross walks during 2018, as it is our 50th Anniversary year. Regional cross walks may also be taking place across the UK during the year. However, we’ve heard from others locally, that they would be keen to progress this, or something similar, into a more regular event.”