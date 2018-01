Players from a local football team conducted a sponsored clean up at the Loughshore recently.

Members of the 18th Newtownabbey Football Club 2008s, 2010s and 2011s teams carried out the fundraising effort alongside their coaches on Sunday, December 3.

The club wishes to thank Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for providing bin bags, litter pickers and hi-vis jackets. All of the money raised will go towards club projects.