Community gets behind Frampton

Local residents have been sending support to Carl Frampton ahead of his fight with Josh Warrington tomorrow.

The Tigers Bay man, who attended school in Newtownabbey, will take on Warrington at the Manchester Arena.

Cheering Carl on, a spokesperson for Glengormley High School said: “Wishing our past pupil Carl Frampton all the best for tomorrow night.

“Give us an early Christmas present with a good win over Warrington! We’re all rooting for you!”

Commenting on Facebook, one fan said: “Frampton is a different class than Warrington. Come on Frampton!”

Meanwhile, pupils at Riverdale Primary in Lisburn got behind the Jackal on social media.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Riverdale Primary School would like to wish Carl Frampton the best of luck for his big fight tomorrow!”

Ahead of the bout, Carl said: “I’m excited, relaxed and looking forward to a good tough fight.

“My nature is laid back and I will be until the ring walk.

“There is an edge and tension as it gets closer, but there is respect between us.

“I got a text message from a good friend and he said: ‘total respect, but no fear’.

“And that is what this is, I believe I am better than ever because I was beating Leo Santa Cruz and Scott Quigg when I wasn’t enjoying boxing.

“I believe he is a very good fighter, but I beat any featherweight in the world on my day.

“The ambition is there more than ever because I have been written off but the fire is burning in me and people will see in a dog fight that I am not over the hill.”