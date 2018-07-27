Community gets behind Greenisland FC

Local residents are wishing Greenisland FC good luck ahead of their Minor Section Super Cup NI Final today.

The 2005 team will play Bertie Peacock Youths at noon at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Members of the public have taken to social media to wish the team all the best.

Commenting on Facebook, one person said: “I’m so excited for them. Good luck boys.”

Another person said: “Best of luck to the boys and the coaches.”

One east Antrim resident added: “I’m so proud of this team. Well done boys. Wishing you all the luck in the world for the game.”

A spokesperson for Greenisland FC said: “Only 90 minutes to kick off in the final of the Super Cup NI. The 05s are ready!

“We wish them all the very best. Players, coaches, parents and supporters - enjoy the experience.”