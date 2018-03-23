Community group extends invite for AGM

Members of CORE New Mossley Community Group will be holding their annual general meeting next week.

The event will take place at New Mossley Elim Church on Tuesday, March 27.

The meeting will start at 7.30pm.

Those in attendance will hear a brief presentation from a representative from PIPS.

The charity provides support to individuals who are considering, or who have at some point considered, ending their own lives. PIPS can also provide support for families who have been touched by suicide.

Tea and coffee will be served at the meeting.

Everyone welcome.