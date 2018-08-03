Community mourns the death of silver band vice-president

Robert McKeen, who died at his home near Gleno village, County Antrim on July 8, was a well-known member of the local community.

He was a long-standing member of Magheramorne Silver Band and a vice-president of the band.

Bobby McKeen was also an Honorary Member of Magheramorne LOL No. 291, Larne District, and had been an Orangeman for around 60 years.

He was remembered by lodge members prior to their taking part in the Twelfth demonstration in Ballyclare.

Magheramorne Silver Band paid tribute to him saying that the band learned with sadness of his passing and extending sympathy to his family and friends.

Mr. McKeen’s funeral service took place at Raloo Presbyterian Church, with interment in the adjoining cemetery and the arrangements were by McConnell’s Funeral Service. He is survived by his wife Martha, daughers Margaret and Barbara, sons William and John and their family.