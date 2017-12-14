Community project to benefit from substantial funding

Local community projects have received a funding boost thanks to the allocation of money from the International Fund for Ireland.

The organisation announced the release of £3.8m of financial assistance that will be shared between 32 community projects in Northern Ireland and border counties in the Republic of Ireland.

Of this sum, funding of £241,798 has been allocated to Intercomm to deliver a two-year community engagement project in Carrick and Greenisland.

The project aims to engage more than 300 people in a range of activities designed to improve training and employability options, community cohesion and community capacity. The project will also provide support and training to local community groups to develop capacity, enhance governance and provide leadership.

For more information about the beneficiaries from the latest funding package, check out www.internationalfundforireland.com