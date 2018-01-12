Community urged to check grit boxes in East Antrim

East Antrim MLA John Stewart is seeking the support of the community ahead of snow forecast for next week.

The Ulster Unionist MLA is asking residents to check their nearest grit box for supply.

Mr. Stewart said: “If it isn’t full, let me know and I will submit a request to get it filled as soon as possible.

“For any other issues just get in touch and we will do what we can to help.”

He went on to say that he had been given an assurance by the Department of Infrastructure that existing grit boxes have been replenished.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office from Monday at 6.00 pm until Tuesday at 11.55 pm.

The MLA has advised that the Roads Service at Kilwaughter, beside the A8, has left a “large pile” of salt/grit outside its depot for callers in the Larne area to collect and use “on a self-help basis”.

Mr. Stewart indicated that he has asked for similar provision in Carrick.

Temperatures are expected to plummet from 7°C on Monday to 3 °C on Tuesday with a low of 1°C.

The Met Office has forecast “frequent and heavy hail and snow showers that are likely to affect many parts of Northern Ireland from Monday evening, continuing for much of the day on Tuesday”.