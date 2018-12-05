Constituency office welcomes Foodbank donations

The Ulster Unionist Party office in Ballyclare is accepting donations for the Trussell Trust’s Newtownabbey Foodbank over the next fortnight.

South Antrim UUP MLA, Dr Steve Aiken OBE, hopes that the central location of his office will complement the existing donation network that exists at supermarkets across the region.

Speaking on the announcement, Steve said: “Christmas is a financially tough time of the year for many in our community and for some the Foodbank will unfortunately be necessary.

“We want to ensure that the Foodbank is well-stocked to meet their needs and ensure that no family goes hungry over the festive period.

“My office at 3 The Square, Ballyclare will be accepting donations of food in aid of the Newtownabbey Foodbank for the next fortnight ending on Friday, December 14.”

He added: “Food such as cereal, soup, pasta, rice, tinned tomatoes/pasta sauce, lentils, beans and pulses, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tea/coffee, tinned fruit, biscuits, UHT milk and fruit juice along with other essential items such as toiletries, can be left at our office.

“We have every faith that the generous people of South Antrim will donate to such a worthy festive cause.”