Contract extension for Tommy Wright

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has signed a contract extension to remain at the Scottish Premiership side until 2022.

The Ballyclare man joined the Perth club originally as assistant manager to Steve Lomas in 2011 before becoming manager in the summer of 2013.

The former Northern Ireland goalkeeper led the McDiarmid Park team to Scottish Cup glory in his first season in charge with a 2-0 victory against Dundee United and has presided over the most successful period in the club’s long history.

Wednesday night’s match against Hearts saw Tommy take charge of his 250th match as Saints manager and he has committed his future to the club by signing the contract extension.

Earlier this week, the 55-year-old was named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November.