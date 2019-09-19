Council and Prince’s Trust team up to help borough’s young people

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has once again renewed their partnership with The Prince’s Trust to help develop young people aged 16 to 30 living in the borough.

Their aim is to help those who are not in full time education, employment or training, through The Trust’s Development Awards Programme.

The local authority has recently contributed £10,000 towards the programme being delivered by The Prince’s Trust in the Council area, with Development Awards being offered to 40 local young people who meet the eligibility criteria.

They can receive up to £500 to cover costs such as course fees, transport or equipment.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman John Smyth, said: “I am delighted the Council has decided to back The Prince’s Trust Development Awards once again. The support the awards provide to young people helps them overcome a financial barrier that so many face. It is great to see how this assistance has helped young people in our borough return to education, access training or gain employment, and I look forward to more young people receiving this much needed financial assistance.”

A case study of the Development Award winners in 2018-19 - a 16-year-old from Newtownabbey revealed the young man had always had a keen interest in sport, being involved with Monkstown Boxing Club, and wanted to pursue a career as a football coach and personal trainer. However, he was hampered by his lack of qualifications which impacted his confidence and self-esteem. With the assistance of Monkstown Boxing Club, he was accepted onto an Extended Diploma in Sport (Football) at Belfast Metropolitan College in September 2018. However, he needed support to pay the course fee. With a Development Award, The Prince’s Trust paid £175 towards the fee and he was able to start the Diploma. He is currently well on his way to achieving his career goals.

Ruth Cooper, Senior Head of Partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, said: “We are so pleased that Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is supporting our Development Awards again. This generous funding will allow us to support young people in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area who need some financial assistance to start training or access workwear or equipment to start a job. At The Prince’s Trust we believe that with the right opportunities young people can discover their talent and reach their full potential.”

For more information on accessing a Development Award, contact The Prince’s Trust on 0800 842 842.