Council calls on dog owners to be responsible

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has issued an appeal on social media, calling on dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The move comes after concerns were recently voiced about dog fouling in the borough.

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Clean up or pay up! If you fail to pick up your dog’s waste, you could face an £80 fine!

“Let’s help to keep our neighbourhoods a cleaner, greener space to live!”

To report a concern about dog fouling in your area, visit https://bit.ly/2RuOVdf